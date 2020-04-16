Lost on the Frontlines Wants to Memorialize (and Count) the Health Care Workers Who’ve Died From Coronavirus

Last week, The Guardian’s story about Frank Gabrin, the first emergency room doctor to die from coronavirus in the United States, pointed out a chilling fact: We don’t know how many frontline workers are dying from the virus, or the rate at which we’re losing them.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that, among health care workers, there have been 9,282 confirmed cases and 27 deaths as of April 9. But Kaiser Health News, USA Today, and even the CDC itself have all said that number is a major undercount because of the way testing varies in each state.