I am writing this on a terrace in an olive grove in southern Greece. The waves are breaking a hundred yards away, early cicadas are rasping, swifts are grazing on the clouds of aerial plankton over the mountain, and my children are somewhere in the chest-high flowers.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/making-the-biggest-story-small-covering-climate-change-on-the-local-level/