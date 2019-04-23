Man Who Threatened Boston Globe Workers to Plead Guilty

Robert Chain, the California man who allegedly threatened to kill Boston Globe employees during a series of phone calls last August, plans to plead guilty to the charges against him, his lawyer said Monday.

“Mr. Chain intends to plead guilty to all counts in the indictment and take full responsibility for his actions,” William Weinreb wrote in an e-mail. “He is anxious to make a full, public apology, expressing his sincere remorse to those he affected.”