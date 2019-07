When Spanish journalist Juan Diego Quesada worked for the international section of El Pais, he was prone to travelling to hostile environments once every three months. He has covered the war on drugs as well as ISIS’s occupation of Marawi in the Philippines, ISIS’s proclaimed caliphate in Mosul, Iraq, and drug cartels in Sinaloa, Mexico.

