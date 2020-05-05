Manchester Newspapers Rebrands to Manchester Media

Manchester Newspapers, the publisher of community newspapers in Washington County, New York and Rutland County, Vermont, has announced it will be known as Manchester Media, effectively immediately.

Manchester’s publications include The Whitehall Times, The Granville Sentinel, The North Country Free Press and Lakes Region Free Press, as well as Manchesternewspapers.com. In addition, the company produces more than 40 specialty publications with the Washington County Senior Times, community guides, fair guides, seasonal guides and business directories, serving a variety of vertical markets and readership.

Manchester Media reflects the diversified offerings of the company. While they produce and print top quality community newspapers that reach more than 100,000 readers each week, they are rapidly evolving into a multi-platform media company, said Manchester Media president and publisher Mark Vinciguerra. Their ebsites and social media posts attract tens of thousands of monthly readers. In addition, they are now able to offer more and varied solutions to our thousands of advertisers who use their products to reach their audiences as well.

Manchester Media recently introduced new readership initiatives including live Facebook streams for news reporting, revisions to the existing website to drop the paywall that once existed and modified the design of the site to include more stories being featured on the site. A new provider for the e-edition a replica PDF of the newspaper will have an imminent rollout as well. The company is currently constructing a studio in its Granville headquarters to allow video and audio broadcasts in the near future.

For advertisers, Manchester has introduced programs such as Protect Local USA, which allows local advertisers to take advantage of a suite of digital marketing tactics on a FOREVER FREE basis.

Other programs underway include Local Eats and Essentials, which allows local restaurants to both market themselves via both Manchester Media and other digital methods and conduct e-commerce all with no upfront costs on a historic revenue sharing model. Advertisers will soon be able to take advantage of advertising positions available on the newly-revamped Manchester website as well.

Newsprint publications were the bread and butter of Manchester Newspapers for more than 130 years, said Manchester Media editor Matt Saari. That isn’t changing; these publications locals know and hopefully will continue to be a mainstay of their offerings. The only aspect changing is their name to better reflect the variety of news media they will be offering.

These digital offerings, Saari said, will adhere to the same journalistic standards of professionalism, quality and integrity as the print media did for a century prior.