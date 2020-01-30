News Newsletter News 

Manila Bulletin Engages Audiences With Tourism Photo Exhibition

Ian Belleza | INMA   January 30, 2020

Manila Bulletin Publishing Corporation has been in the media industry for more than 120 years, giving the best quality news for Filipinos and also supporting the preservation of our natural resources by raising awareness on different environmental issues through an Environmental News section every Thursday.

To go beyond educating the people through its broadsheet, Manila Bulletin launched a special photo exhibition called Earth + Lens.

