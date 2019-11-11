Maria Ressa: Reporting in the Philippines

For more than 30 years, Filipino journalist Maria Ressa has risked her life in warzones. But she says what she’s doing now is tougher. She’s waging a battle for the truth in the Philippines, a close American ally. She founded a news site in the capital, Manila, called Rappler. Her incisive reporting on Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody drug war and his social media attack machine earned her recognition as Time magazine’s Person of the Year.