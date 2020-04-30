Massive Layoffs With a Side of Union-Busting—How Advance Dismantled Its Print Staff in Cleveland
Even in a year when newspaper industry layoffs number in the hundreds and are increasing weekly, the meat cleaver Advance Local took to its print edition staff at The Plain Dealer in Cleveland is noteworthy.
In successive weeks in April, more than 30 reporters, editors and photographers were let go, reducing Local 1 of the NewsGuild (the first-ever chapter of the national union for journalists and media professionals) to a shell.Read More