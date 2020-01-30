Maybe Greater Transparency Can Increase Trust in News—but Readers Have to Find Your Transparency First
We know that many news consumers have trouble trusting their news sources and that newsrooms still have a long way to go in (re)building that trust.
For some news organizations, that’s meant testing out ways to let readers see more context around the story—whether that’s showing how the story was produced, how it fits into a larger narrative, or the editorial values that back the journalism.Read More