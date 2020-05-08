Coronavirus News Newsletter News Tech/digital Viewpoints 

Maybe the CDC and WHO Should Take a Few Cues From ‘The Plandemic’

Laura Hazard Owen | Nieman Lab   May 8, 2020

“The feed abhors a vacuum.” The CDC, WHO, and other public health agencies don’t understand how social media users get and want to consume information, Stanford Internet Observatory’s Renée DiResta writes in The Atlantic. That leaves a big space for misinformation to move in and rise to the top of feeds. This has proven particularly problematic in the case of COVID-19—a virus that, as The Atlantic’s Ed Yong has written, is extremely confusing.

