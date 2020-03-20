McClatchy CEO: As Life Changes Dramatically Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Your News Never Stops

Like many Americans around the country, your McClatchy team covering essential local news here and across the U.S. has seen our daily routines and rhythms derailed by the coronavirus outbreak. Daily life in our communities is slowing — in some cases to a virtual standstill — as we all do what we can to limit the dangerous spread of this pandemic.

At the moment, we are navigating through an unfamiliar world of social distancing, volatile financial markets and shuttered schools, restaurants, businesses, houses of worship and other institutions we rely on to give us the stability that is so important to our sense of well-being.

But even now, we must consider how we can best serve our communities beyond this crisis.