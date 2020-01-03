McClatchy Freezes Some Executive Pensions Pending Federal Negotiations
The McClatchy Co., owner of 30 newspapers including the Sacramento Bee, disclosed Thursday that it will stop paying supplemental or non-qualified executive retirement benefits.
In a press release, the company’s Chief Financial Officer Elaine Lintecum said a small number of former executives will see their non-qualified pension benefits eliminated for now but will continue to receive the portion their pensions that are guaranteed and insured.Read More