McClatchy Furloughs About 115 Employees to Deal With the Impact of Coronavirus

McClatchy (MNIQQ), owner of 30 US newspapers, announced on Thursday it will furlough 4.4% of its employees, lay off four executives and reduce some executive compensation to address the financial pressures from coronavirus.

The company, whose newspapers include the Pulitzer Prize-winning Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star and The Sacramento Bee, employs about 2,700 people, so the plan translates to more than 115 temporary job losses.