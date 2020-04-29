News Newsletter News 

McClatchy Launches Text-to-Speech Audio Feature Across Its 30 Local News Sites

Staff | McClatchy   April 29, 2020

McClatchy (OTC-MNIQQ) launched today a text-to-speech audio feature that will offer readers the option to listen to news content produced by its 30 newsrooms across the country. This is part of McClatchy’s strategy in the audio space, which includes initiatives in smart speakers, audio search and podcasts. McClatchy is the first local news media company with a national reach to launch text-to-speech technology.

