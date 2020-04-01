McClatchy Puts Coronavirus Paywalls Back Up

McClatchy will put its paywall back up around some coronavirus news as it aims to balance its duty keep people informed with its need to bolster subscriptions, executives tell Axios.

Why it matters: The company is trying to be strategic about how much they allow to be free. While it’s important that some information remains free, like breaking news that could impact the health and safety of their readers, they don’t want that free information to cannibalize a surge in subscription interest.