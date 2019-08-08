McClatchy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

McClatchy (NYSE American-MNI) today reported a net loss in the second quarter of 2019 of $17.5 million, or $2.21 per share, a 13.9% improvement from the net loss of $20.4 million, or $2.62 per share in the second quarter of 2018.

“We are continuing the trend toward stabilizing adjusted EBITDA in 2019,” said Craig Forman, McClatchy’s President and CEO. “The second quarter adjusted EBITDA marks the third consecutive quarter of improving trends in operating results…”