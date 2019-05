Thanks to globe-spanning social platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter, misinformation (any wrong information) and disinformation (intentional misinformation like propaganda) have never been able to spread so rapidly or so far, powered by algorithms and automated filters.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/media-can-help-fight-misinformation-says-harvards-joan-donovan/