Media Companies Take on Climate Change, False News During COVID

Media companies can make a difference in the world if they take an active role in shaping the future through their content and policies. They have the resources to provide factual, trustworthy information and, often, staff members who are more than willing to further the cause to do good in the world.

These efforts are needed now more than ever as the COVID-19 pandemic prompts individuals and organisations to reconsider what impact climate change, pollution, and false news will have on the futures and what actions are needed to make change.