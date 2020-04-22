Mediahuis Initiative Helps Small Businesses Survive During COVID-19 Crisis

During the first week of the COVID-19 quarantine, many of Belgium’s small businesses were forced to shut down for an unknown amount of time. The sudden isolation was a disaster for many, as not all have moved their business online yet and still rely mostly on face-to-face contact with their customers.

These small companies form Belgium’s economic fabric. When the quarantine is lifted, they are the ones who will have to kickstart the economic activity. They’re facing difficult times now and could use a little push in the back.