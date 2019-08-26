Media’s New Revenue Play: Sell Software to Other Media Companies
Publishers are increasingly beginning to act more like digital product companies that sell services to clients rather than advertising to brands.
In early August, The Information reported that Axios plans to sell the newsletter technology that powers the core of its product. Back in June, The Alpha Group, an incubator that develops digital products inside Advance Local, hired its first head of audience growth to drum up new business for Project Text…
