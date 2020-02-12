Minneapolis Star Tribune Challenges Sealing of Juror Names in Minnesota Trial
The Minneapolis Star Tribune is challenging a judge’s decision to keep sealed the names of jurors who convicted a former police officer in the fatal shooting of an unarmed woman.
Mohamed Noor was convicted of murder last April in the July 2017 shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond just minutes after she called 911 to report that she thought she heard a possible sexual assault happening in the alley behind her Minneapolis home.