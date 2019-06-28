News Newsletter News 

Modi Government Freezes Ads Placed in Three Indian Newspaper Groups

Devjyot Ghoshal | Reuters   June 28, 2019

India’s government has cut off advertisements to at least three major newspaper groups in a move that executives and an opposition leader said was likely retaliation for unfavorable reports.

Critics have said that freedom of the press has been under attack since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government first took office in 2014 and journalists have complained of intimidation for writing critical stories.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/modi-government-freezes-ads-placed-in-three-indian-newspaper-groups/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *