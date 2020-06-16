News Newsletter News 

More Americans are Paying for Online New—and Those Who Do Say They’re Unlikely to Stop

Laura Hazard Owen | Nieman Lab   June 16, 2020
The percentage of people paying for news online continues to increase—and people may even pay for more than one subscription. People worldwide blame domestic politicians most for spreading false and misleading information online. And more people than ever are getting news from Instagram, with 18- to 24-year-olds more than twice as likely as other age groups to prefer getting their news from social media.
