More News Outlets are Bailing on Trump’s Coronavirus Briefings

Erik Wemple | Washington Post   April 16, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany, the new White House press secretary, is paid to believe in the complete and unalterable newsworthiness of the coronavirus press briefings that her boss convenes each day. News outlets that don’t heed that principle come in for bashing. “It is shameful that CNN did not take the first part of the briefing. They’ve made that a trend,” said McEnany in an appearance Thursday morning on “Fox and Friends.” “It is shameful that MSNBC cut away from the briefing yesterday as President Trump praised American workers for making ventilators.”

“This is the best way for the American people to hear directly from the federal government, directly from their leader during a pandemic,” she said.

