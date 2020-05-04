More Readers, Fewer Ads: Britain’s Local Newspapers are Struggling

Now, it’s just him sitting at his desk with a cup of green tea. Shouting across the room has been replaced by video calls and WhatsApp messages.

“It’s surreal. I’m the only one here,” said Mr. Purton, the editor of The Worcester News, a daily that serves a city of 100,000 in the Midlands region of England. “I’m sitting here now, looking at a bank of empty desks where reporters once sat.”