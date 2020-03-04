More Than 50 AAP Reporters Likely to be Offered Jobs at News Corp and Nine Amid Closure

More than 50 Australian Associated Press journalists are likely to be offered jobs at News Corp Australia and Nine Entertainment as the two media giants look to boost staff ranks after pulling their millions out of the wire agency.

Announcing the imminent closure of the service in June, the AAP chief executive, Bruce Davidson, told staff there was some blue sky: News Corp and Nine would be making “additional investment in their own news teams to replace some of the content they currently source from AAP”.