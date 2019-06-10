News Newsletter News 

Moscow Makes Comments After Russian Papers Call for Inquiry into Case of Ivan Golunov

Marc Bennetts | Guardian  June 10, 2019

The Kremlin has admitted that mistakes may have been made by police during the arrest of investigative journalist Ivan Golunov on controversial drug-dealing charges, as calls for his release grew louder.

“Mistakes can never be ruled out,” said Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Vladimir Putin. “The important thing is to recognise mistakes so that they aren’t repeated. Some issues need clarification,” he said on Monday.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/moscow-makes-comments-after-russian-papers-call-for-inquiry-into-case-of-ivan-golunov/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *