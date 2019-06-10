Moscow Makes Comments After Russian Papers Call for Inquiry into Case of Ivan Golunov
The Kremlin has admitted that mistakes may have been made by police during the arrest of investigative journalist Ivan Golunov on controversial drug-dealing charges, as calls for his release grew louder.
“Mistakes can never be ruled out,” said Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Vladimir Putin. “The important thing is to recognise mistakes so that they aren’t repeated. Some issues need clarification,” he said on Monday.
