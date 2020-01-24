Moving Beyond Gender: How the BBC’s Groundbreaking 50:50 Project Aims to Drive Greater Diversity
The BBC's 50:50 Project, which started out as a grassroots initiative led by Outside Source presenter Ros Atkins in 2017, has become the corporation's biggest collective action aimed at improving women's representation in content to date. Participating teams independently monitor the number of men and women contributors in their programmes, and act on that data with the goal of achieving a 50:50 split.