Twice a month for the past two years, a journalist named Swe Win packed up his laptop and a change of clothes, and said goodbye to his wife and young daughter, at home in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city. He then got in a taxi or boarded a flight to Mandalay, four hundred miles north, to appear in a courtroom where nothing ever seemed to happen.

