NBC News Chairman Andy Lack Out in Reorganization

Andy Lack, the chairman of NBC News and MSNBC for the past five years, is exiting as part of a reorganization at the news division’s parent company.

Cesar Conde, who heads up the Spanish-language network Telemundo and NBC’s businesses outside North America, will take over as chair of the news assets. In addition to the network news division and MSNBC, the business news channel CNBC will be folded into Conde’s portfolio, known as the NBCUniversal News Group.