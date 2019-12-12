Netflix Sends Journalists on Pricey Trips, Raising Questions and Angering Rivals
When the Critics’ Choice Awards, an annual Hollywood ceremony reflecting the taste of hundreds of critics, announced its nominees last Sunday, one company rose above the others.
Netflix received 61 film and television nominations, nearly double the amount of its nearest competitor. The streaming giant also had the movie with the most nominations, Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” and nearly half of the film best-actor field.