New BBC Explainer Feature Helps News Readers Understand Complex Topics

BBC News is experimenting with a new way of answering readers’ most common questions while avoiding repetition of background information and explanation of key terms.

Similar to a search engine, the explainer builder allows users to search and find answers to the most frequently asked questions by readers, with answers written by the BBC journalists.

Roo Hutton, senior software engineer at BBC News Labs, explained that over the last couple of years there has been a focus on explaining stories in a way that people can understand if they are coming to the topic for the first time.