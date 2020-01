In 2019, the organizing wave that began rising in 2018 crested, with employees at digital publishers including Quartz, BuzzFeed News, Wirecutter and The Ringer and legacy media companies such as Hearst and NBC News all organizing. Over the past five years, the ranks of the Writers Guild of America East, which counts employees from Vice, Refinery29 and Thrillist among its 5,000 members, have grown 40%.