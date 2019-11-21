New Gannett Appoints Key Executives After New Media Investment Group Merger

Gannett on Wednesday named a mix of leaders from the old Gannett and its acquirer, New Media Investment Group, to lead the media company.

Mike Reed will serve as CEO of the newly combined public company, which took on the name of Gannett Co. when the merger was finalized Tuesday. He previously was CEO of New Media. Paul Bascobert will serve as CEO of the new company’s operating subsidiary, Gannett Media Corp., as previously announced.