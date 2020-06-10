New Google ‘Confirmed Clicks’ Plan Could Depress Publisher Revenue
Publishers are once again caught in the crosshairs of Google’s quest to clean up the open web.
Over the last six months, more publishers using Google AdSense and Ad Exchange have complained of being penalized by Google’s Confirmed Clicks initiative, which aims to improve web user experience and limit publishers benefiting from people accidentally clicking on ads. Like a lot of Google platform improvements, sources complain that it lacks nuance.Read More