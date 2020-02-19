News Newsletter News 

New Kansas City Newsroom on the Runway: ‘Start-ups Tend to Help Each Other’

Mark Jacob | Local News Initiative   February 19, 2020

As digital news start-ups show the ability to attract and keep audiences, they are paving the way for more such outlets to fill the gaps created by the financial distress of the nation’s legacy news chains.

A case in point is The Beacon, a Kansas City start-up that plans to start publishing this summer in a media market where the 140-year-old Kansas City Star is part of the McClatchy chain, which filed for bankruptcy protection last week

