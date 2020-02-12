New Laws Obstruct Work of Investigative Journalists in Puerto Rico

In July 2019, anti-government protesters gathered on the streets of Puerto Rico, motivated in part by the work of investigative journalists who had obtained and published over 900 messages exchanged by then Governor Ricardo Rosselló and his allies that disparaged political opponents and the island’s citizens. Before Rosselló gave in to public pressure to resign in early August, he quietly signed a pair of laws that severely limit access to public information in Puerto Rico, local journalists and press freedom advocates told the Committee to Protect Journalists.