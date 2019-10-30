New Media and Gannett Announce Board of Directors for Combined Company
Gannett and New Media Investment Group Inc. announced on Tuesday who is expected to sit on the combined company’s board of directors following the completion of a merger that would create the largest U.S. media company by print circulation.
The proposed combination of Gannett and GateHouse, owned by New Media, was announced in August and has earned the support of each company’s board. The merger goes before shareholders for a vote on Nov. 14.Read More