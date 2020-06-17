News Newsletter News 

New Nonprofit News Report: More Local Outlets Come Online

Michele McLellan and Jesse Holcomb | Knight Foundation   June 17, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has sent an ailing local news industry into free fall across the United States. But in dozens of communities, nonprofit organizations that cover local news are a promising bright spot.

These outlets tend to be small operations, most with staffs of three or fewer, and modest audience reach and revenue. They are operating with lean budgets, tight margins and high dependence on charitable funding. But their numbers are growing.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *