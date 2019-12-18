New On-Air Source Diversity Data For NPR Show Much Work Ahead

New research into the diversity of NPR’s on-air sources shows that in fiscal year 2018 (ended Sept. 30, 2018), the voices heard on NPR weekday newsmagazines were 83% white and 33% female.

Compared with when we last examined newsmagazine source diversity four years ago (looking at NPR’s data from fiscal year 2015), the percentage of white voices on All Things Considered and Morning Edition has gone up noticeably, and the percentage of female sources has gone up modestly.