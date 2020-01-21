New Platform Launches to Support Investigative Journalists in Southeastern Europe
More than a third of all media freedom violations reported across Europe in 2018-2019 happened in south-eastern Europe, with governments being behind half of them, according to media freedom monitors.
With the situation worsening, Balkan Investigative Reporting Network (BIRN) has launched a new platform that provides journalists with important tools and resources to continue their work of holding power to account.Read More