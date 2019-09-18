News Newsletter News 

New Report Finds Deepfakes Are No New Threat to Democracy

Britt Paris and Joan Donovan | Data & Society   September 18, 2019

In Deepfakes and Cheap Fakes, Data & Society Affiliates Britt Paris and Joan Donovan trace decades of audiovisual (AV) manipulation to demonstrate how evolving technologies aid consolidations of power in society. Deepfakes, they find, are no new threat to democracy.

Coining the term “cheap fakes,” Paris and Donovan demonstrate that the creation of successfully deceptive media has never necessarily required advanced processing technologies, such as today’s machine learning tools.

