New Resource Helps News Organizations Respond to COVID-19 Safety Challenges
The COVID-19 News Organizations Safety Protocols provides newsrooms and commissioning editors with practical guidance on how to cover the pandemic professionally and in a way that minimises risk.
It addresses all aspects of assignment planning and safety including crisis management, communications, hygiene and mental health. It also includes best practice around key freelance issues such as accreditation, PPE, insurance and expenses.Read More