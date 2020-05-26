New Tech, Fewer Reporters: Challenges Facing South Asian Newsrooms Post-COVID
Editors from several South Asian news publishers including The Quint (India), The Hindu (India), Times of India (India) and The Daily Star (Bangladesh) recently took part in a WAN-IFRA Webinar (according to Chatham House rules) to discuss the immediate business and editorial challenges facing the region’s news industry, and how they see things developing in the months ahead.
- Integration and paid content
Even though the time now seems right for publishers to monetise digital content, many newspapers are still sending out free e-papers on messaging platforms. A few news organisations in India such as Business Standard, The Ken and The Hindu tweaked their paywall offerings around Coronavirus-related content.Read More