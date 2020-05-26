Best practices Coronavirus News Newsletter News Viewpoints 

New Tech, Fewer Reporters: Challenges Facing South Asian Newsrooms Post-COVID

Neha Gupta | WAN-IFRA   May 26, 2020

Editors from several South Asian news publishers including The Quint (India), The Hindu (India), Times of India (India) and The Daily Star (Bangladesh) recently took part in a WAN-IFRA Webinar (according to Chatham House rules) to discuss the immediate business and editorial challenges facing the region’s news industry, and how they see things developing in the months ahead.

  • Integration and paid content

Even though the time now seems right for publishers to monetise digital content, many newspapers are still sending out free e-papers on messaging platforms. A few news organisations in India such as Business Standard, The Ken and The Hindu tweaked their paywall offerings around Coronavirus-related content.

