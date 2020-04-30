New York Post Publisher Tells Staff That Business is ‘Drastically Disrupted’ by Coronavirus, Announces Layoffs
The publisher of one of New York’s last remaining daily tabloids said its business had been “drastically disrupted” by the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.
During a series of calls with staffers on Wednesday, New York Post publisher Sean Giancola, announced that the company will take significant cost-cutting measures to keep the publication afloat following the “significant decrease in the advertising demand,” as business closures have shrunk budgets.Read More