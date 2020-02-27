News Newsletter News 

New York Study Tour Emphasises Improving Product Experience for Audiences

Brie Logsdon | INMA   February 27, 2020

One key theme stood out across the two-day study tour that kicked off INMA’s Media Subscriptions Week 3.0 in New York: It’s all about the consumer.

Nearly 50 news media executives from around the world visited Newsday, Conde Nast and Advance Local, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, eMarketer and Business Insider, the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, and the Metropolitan Opera. The study tour focused on innovations in digital subscriptions.

