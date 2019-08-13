News Newsletter News 

New York Times Demotes Editor Who Sparked Fury

Oliver Darcy | CNN  August 13, 2019

Jonathan Weisman, the deputy Washington editor for The New York Times, has been demoted after a pair of incidents in which he ignited controversy on Twitter, the newspaper said Tuesday.

“Jonathan Weisman met with [Times Executive Editor Dean Baquet] today and apologized for his recent serious lapses in judgment. As a consequence of his actions, he has been demoted and will no longer be overseeing the team that covers Congress or be active on social media…”

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/new-york-times-demotes-editor-who-sparked-fury/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *