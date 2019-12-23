News Newsletter News 

New York Times Editor Issues Response to Historians Critical of the 1619 Project

Ja’han Jones | Huffpost   December 23, 2019

New York Times Magazine Editor-in-Chief Jake Silverstein stood behind the publication’s 1619 Project, rejecting historians’ assertion that the storytelling warrants corrections.

The project, which chronicles the history of anti-Black policies―written and unwritten―in the United States since enslaved Africans were first brought to serve English colonists in 1619, has received both praise and criticism since launching in August.

