New York Times Publishes Names of 1,000 Lives Lost to Coronavirus
The most important word on the front page of Sunday’s New York Times is “incalculable.”
The total losses from the Covid-19 pandemic are, indeed, incalculable. The losses are greater than any illustration or description. But The Times is trying, in a unique way, by dedicating Sunday’s front page and three inside pages to the names of about one thousand victims.
The result: A front page devoid of any photographs, news articles, ads, or anything else. The entire page is filled with the dead, under a banner headline that says “U.S. DEATHS NEAR 100,000, AN INCALCULABLE LOSS.”Read More