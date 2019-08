As digital revenue becomes more central to the newspaper business—and with a small boost from the launch of “The Weekly,” a television show on FX and Hulu — The New York Times Company on Wednesday reported second-quarter revenue growth of 5.2 percent compared with the same quarter last year.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/new-york-times-up-to-4-7-million-subscribers-as-profits-dip/